Revolve reveals details of annual festival

Revolve will be returning to Coachella valley this year with its annual music and fashion festival that has made a name for itself through celebrity ambassadorships and a notable musical lineup.

This year, such a feat continues in the form of its newly announced schedule, with Ludacris, T-Pain, Sean Paul and the Ying Yang Twins among those set to perform during the event.

The weekend will kick off in Palm Springs with a Pool Party on April 12 for VIP Guests which will then be followed by the official Revolve Festival on April 13, on which the musical lineup will begin.

In a release, the retailer’s co-founder and co-CEO, Michael Mente, said: "Revolve Festival is our most sought-after event every year, and we always aim to provide an incredible experience and introduce our community to the best brands, ambassadors, partners and performers.

“This year, we're excited to have Revolve Festival at an iconic venue that will provide an intimate experience while continuing to deliver an unparalleled connection to our community by throwing the best party in the desert."

Next to activations by select fashion brands, a series of celebrity-backed features will also be on hand, including Kendall Jenner’s tequila label 818 Tequila, Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter Vodka Soda and Hailey Beiber’s Rhode beauty brand, which will be hosting a themed photobooth.