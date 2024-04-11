Saint Laurent reveals details of three featured films competing in Cannes Film Festival

Saint Laurent Productions, the subsidiary for the French fashion house of the same name, has announced three long featured films that will be competing in this year’s official selection of Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, ‘Emilia Perez’ follows the story of a lawyer who helps a cartel leader withdraw from his business and “become the woman he has always dreamt of being”.

‘The Shrouds’ by David Cronenberg, with Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce and Sandrine Holt, tells the story of a businessman coming to terms with the death of his wife who invents a technology that allows the living to monitor their passed loved ones in their shrouds.

Finally, ‘Parthenope’ by Paolo Sorrentino portrays the life of the main character and both her heroism, passion for freedom and her “true, pointless and unspeakable loves”. The film features Dario Aita, Celeste Dalla Porta, Silvia Degrandi, Isabella Ferrari and Gary Oldman, among many others.

Campaign for Emilia Perez by Jacques Audiard featuring Selena Gomez for Saint Laurent Productions. Credits: Saint Laurent Productions.

The three films will build significantly on the currently small portfolio of Saint Laurent Productions, which launched in April last year and debuted with the short film ‘Strange Way of Life’ later in August.

The division was established by the creative director of the namesake label Anthony Vaccarello, who set about the task of “steering the brand into the future, while echoing the cinematic breadth and nuances of his collections”.

While further details of the three upcoming films have not yet been outlined, it is possible that they could follow the same format as the company’s first feature, for which the brand acted as an associate producer, retaining the rights to the film, as well as designing the costumes.