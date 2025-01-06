Saint Laurent’s Emilia Pérez film snaps up four Golden Globes

Emilia Pérez, the Spanish-language musical film by Saint Laurent Productions, led the way at last night’s 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where it snapped up four of the ceremony’s prestigious distinctions.

The production received the awards for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Non-English Language Motion Picture, Best Original Song and Best Supporting Female Actor, which was picked up by star of the film, Zoe Saldana.

In a press release, Saint Laurent Productions said the achievement “marks a milestone for Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent’s artistic director, as the first designer to co-produce a film – driven by a commitment to creativity – that has received Golden Globe awards”.

The statement continued: “This recognition underscores the growing influence of fashion in the world of cinema and production.”

Emilia Pérez follows the story of a lawyer who helps a cartel leader withdraw from his business and become “the woman he has always dreamt of being”.

Alongside Saldana, the film also stars Selena Gomez and trans actress, Karla Sofia Gascon, who said in a speech accepting the film’s top award: “The light always wins over darkness. You can maybe put us in jail. You can beat us up. But you never can take away our soul or existence or identity… I am who I am. Not who you want.”

The production already garnered notable recognition at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it received a 12 minute standing ovation at its premiere and two awards; the Jury Prize and Best Performance by an Actress.