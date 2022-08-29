Seattle NFT Museum launches exhibition on fashion’s place in the blockchain

The Seattle NFT Museum has unveiled the topic of its upcoming exhibition, ‘Pixel and Thread’, set to take place between September 9 and November 3.

“In this exhibition, we set out to highlight creators and collectives that are making bold expressions of fashion and new representations of ‘brand’ on the blockchain,” said Joana Kawahara Lino, exhibition curator, in a release.

Lino continued: “From some of the very first fashion-forward non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to fashion made for NFTs, and from seasoned Fashion Week veterans to experimental metaverse garment designers, we are excited to showcase this holistic and highly nuanced art form that is ‘fashion’.”

Among the included exhibitors will be digital-only couture house The Fabricant which will display works by past and current collaborators, Shavonne Wong, Nicopanda, Pabllo Vittar and World of Women.

Carbon-neutral digital art marketplace Voice will also be present during the exhibition, alongside digital artists and designers Wildflowernft, Ashley Okoli and K0nklz.

Tickets for the exhibition can already be purchased through the museum’s website, with a VIP preview event to also take place for the launch. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a number of the displayed artists.