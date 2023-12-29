‘Tailoring school. A journey into education’ to open at Triennale museum

'Tailoring school. A journey into education', is on the programme at the museum Milan Triennale from January 13 to 16. It is a project in collaboration with the Italian fashion brand Kiton, dedicated to education that takes its cue from the experience of the Scuola di Alta sartoria that the brand from Naples founded in 2000.

For twenty-three years, this institution founded by Kiton, has represented a training project of excellence, essential for preserving traditions and guaranteeing the continuity of the art of tailoring in the world.

The collaboration is structured in an exhibition co-produced with Kiton, presented during Milan Fashion Week, and in a series of appointments intended to enhance the training experience and make known a virtuous model that can be replicated in other contexts. The exhibition aims to recount the cultural heritage and Neapolitan sartorial tradition that the school brings with it.

Kiton, founded by Ciro Paone in Naples in 1968, has five production sites in Italy, about 800 employees, more than half of whom are artisans. Over the years, the company has consolidated its distribution presence in 73 markets and has 60 single-brand boutiques.