The BBC and Walpole launch Love Letters from Britain series

A new documentary series called Love Letters from Britain is set to launch on July 5th.

First announced in December last year, the series is produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions for Walpole, the association for British luxury brands, and aims to inspire a global audience by showcasing innovative British creativity changing the face of a sector worth 48 billion pounds to the UK economy.

Featuring some of the UK’s best loved brands including Bentley, Bicester Village, dunhill, Jo Malone London, London Sock Company, Molton Brown, The Balvenie, The Lakes Distillery, and the soon to be opened Londoner Hotel, this unique series of 20 stories explores why British brands lead the way in defining a new era of luxury. The films build upon a culture of innovation and adaptation, balancing heritage and modernity, and focusing on creativity and craftsmanship underpinned by a core commitment to sustainable practices. The series looks at what ‘luxury’ means today, examines its relevance and shows exactly why the UK’s luxury businesses are so fundamental to the country’s appeal all around the world.

The British luxury sector is one of the UK’s greatest export success stories

Love Letters from Britain brings to life exactly why the very best of British creative, entrepreneurial and innovative talent is the secret of the UK’s international success, and why these iconic brands are a powerful and alluring calling card for the country.

The series will be distributed to a targeted international audience in key luxury goods markets, including the US, China, Japan, South Korea, India and across the Middle East.

Simon Shelley, vice president of Programme Partnerships – part of BBC StoryWorks, said: “BBC StoryWorks are thrilled to be creating this series about an incredibly important part of British culture and society. British luxury continues to adapt and adjust to the demands of customers, innovating and modernising in a way that sets British brands apart on the world stage. We’re excited to see the response from audiences to a unique look at the sector, and the inspiring individuals behind this success story.”

Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole, said: “Walpole’s members, and the British luxury sector as a whole, have enormous strategic and economic importance to UK PLC, its people and communities. Post-pandemic and post-Brexit, we are entering a brave new world where businesses play a crucial role in driving sustainability and selling Britain abroad. Never has the UK needed successful and sustainable businesses more and Walpole is enormously excited to launch this series with BBC StoryWorks and the GREAT Campaign to showcase some of our amazing brands around the Globe. They are beautiful stories with amazing, passionate and committed people.”

Following the 5th July launch of the first nine stories in the Love Letters from Britain series, a further eleven stories will begin production for release in October 2021.