The Devil Wears Prada: A highly anticipated sequel in the works

A sequel to the popular film 'The Devil Wears Prada' is underway, according to US media outlet Variety. The film adaptation of the eponymous novel by Lauren Weisberger is remembered as a box office success, grossing 326.7 million dollars worldwide upon its release in 2006.

The sequel to the cult film will be offered by Disney, while Aline Brosh McKenna has been asked to write the screenplay. The screenwriter and producer notably worked on the film released in 2006 and is known for having written and produced several US romantic comedies.

Why did The Devil Wears Prada become a cult classic?

Almost 20 years ago, the story of a young woman's experience working as an assistant to the editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine captivated the masses. The film adaptation is based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, whose first job in Manhattan was as an assistant to the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour. The story is therefore inspired by a real experience in a world that was once much more closed than it is today and which, as a result, was the subject of great curiosity.

Since its release, The Devil Wears Prada has become a cultural reference, often quoted and parodied. It has influenced the public perception of fashion, but also the careers of many professionals who refer to it as a source of inspiration or critical reflection on their own experiences. The film's casting, led by Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, and the caustic wit of the dialogues have of course largely contributed to its success.