The Hague's Kunstmuseum to collaborate with Barbican London on 'Future Fashion' exhibition

Kunstmuseum Den Haag will open the “Future Fashion” exhibition early next year, focusing on the future of fashion. The exhibition will showcase how contemporary designers are addressing challenges like overconsumption, pollution and climate change by experimenting with new materials and production methods.

“Future Fashion” is a collaboration between Kunstmuseum Den Haag and the Barbican in London. It is partly based on the “Dirty Looks” exhibition (2025), curated for the Barbican by fashion curator Karen Van Godtsenhoven. A press release states that together with Madelief Hohé, fashion curator at Kunstmuseum Den Haag, Van Godtsenhoven explores how fashion is used to convey urgency. They also examine the new techniques and imagery that result from this approach.

The fashion exhibition will feature work from renowned names such as Ronald van der Kemp, Duran Lantink, Sjaak Hullekes, Marine Serre, Stella McCartney and Iris van Herpen. It will also draw from the museum's fashion collection to demonstrate how clothing was once treated as a precious and durable material. Altered and repaired garments will serve as examples of what the museum calls “slow fashion avant la lettre”.

“Future Fashion” runs from January 30 to August 15, 2027.

Currently, the museum in The Hague is showing the fashion exhibition Reflections on Fashion, which opened to mark the museum's 75th anniversary.

Parts of this article were written with the help of AI