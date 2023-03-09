The Met partners with Korean skincare brand to support programmes

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) has established a new partnership with Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo that looks to support its range of programmes and activities over the next year.

In a release, the museum’s Marina Kellen French director, Max Hollein, said the funding was “critical” to The Met’s programming and would aid in the venue’s mission to celebrate cultural heritage.

Sulwhasoo’s sponsorship will help fund various events by The Met, including its annual ‘Women and the Critical Eye’ panel discussion on April 13, which looks to highlight women in the art world.

The brand will also sponsor the Apollo Circle Member group and its annual black-tie fundraiser, which provides monthly opportunities for young people to engage with The Met’s leadership.

Speaking on the partnership, GaYoon Jung, senior vice president of Sulwhasoo, said: “The Met is an iconic destination for art and culture. Sulwhasoo is a pioneer of K-beauty.

“With our rich history, Sulwhasoo believes in the value of heritage and its contemporary reinterpretation, which shapes who we are today.

“The partnership between us is a celebration of the power of heritage in a very fast-paced world, something we hope will engage and inspire many people.”

To celebrate the launch, The Met and Sulwhasoo will co-host an event at the museum on March 29, led by the beauty brand’s ambassadors K-pop performer Rosé, actress Yuh-Jung Youn and Chinese star Jia Song.