The Museum at FIT to host hip hop fashion exhibition

The museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), in New York City, is set to present an exhibition dedicated to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “birth of hip hop”.

‘Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style’ will explore this influential style and music genre through the use of over 100 garments and accessories that it said have captured pivotal moments in hip hop culture.

Items include Kangol hats, custom Dapper Dan jackets and the Manolo Blahnik Okla Alta boots, inspired by Timberland work footwear.

Visitors can also view looks worn by the likes of Missy Elliot, Aaliyah, Khaled, Lil Nas X and Cardi B, as well as designs by Karl Kani, Fubu, Rocawear, Wu Wear, Baby Phat and Tommy Hilfiger.

The exhibition has been curated by Elena Romero, journalist and assistant professor of marketing communications at FIT, and Elizabeth Way, associate curator of costume at The Museum at FIT (MFIT).

Image: Beau McCall Black Lives Matter Triple T-shirt, 2021. © The Museum at FIT

First exploring early club venues and relevant media outlets, the exhibition will move into sections looking into the evolving relationship hip hop has with established designer brands and custom designers.

Other divisions cover inspirational sources for the style and how hip hop has influenced various clothing categories, such as denim and outerwear.

A celebrity style collection concludes the exhibition, examining looks by artists and red carpet fashion figures in the 21st century.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a book of the same title and a symposium on February 24, 2023, that will be open to the public.