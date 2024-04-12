Tiffany & Co. unveils ‘Tiffany Wonder’ exhibition in Tokyo

LVMH’s Tiffany & Co. has celebrated the opening of a new exhibition in Tokyo that takes visitors on a visual journey through the jewellery house’s history via design masterworks and Tiffany diamonds.

Entitled ‘Tiffany Wonder’ and located in the Tokyo Node gallery, the exhibition also explores the brand’s relationship with Japan, which dates back to 1897 when founder Charles Lewis Tiffany began offering American clients Japanese goods.

This continued through the legions of designers that took to the house in later years, including Edward Moore, Louis Comfort Tiffany and Elsa Peretti, who have each been known to draw inspiration from Japanese arts for their own collections.

Spanning 10 rooms, Tiffany Wonder will combine this aspect of the brand’s history with its wider heritage and foundations in craftsmanship, reflected in the display of significant Tiffany & Co. objects, including the first Blue Book mail order catalogue, the Tiffany Setting engagement ring and Jean Schumberger’s emblematic Bird on a Rock brooch.

In a release, Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product, communications and industrial for the brand, said: “The idea of wonder has been integral to our DNA since 1837.

“Since the very beginning, each design that we’ve imagined and each piece that we’ve handcrafted has been rooted in our mission to spark wonder and inspire the world’s greatest love stories. Our latest exhibition celebrates this spirit in a city of great importance to Tiffany & Co.: Tokyo.”

Tiffany Wonder at Tokyo Node gallery will run from April 12 to June 23.