Tod's group completes restoration of Palazzo Marino in Milan

Tod's has completed the restoration of Palazzo Marino in Milan. A press conference was held yesterday to mark the completion of the restoration. The event was attended by the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, and the chairman of the Tod's Group, Diego Della Valle. Palazzo Marino has been the seat of the municipal administration since 1861 and is a 16th-century architectural masterpiece designed by Galeazzo Alessi.

The project, entirely financed by the Tod's Group, lasted 16 months. It involved the restoration of 7,500 square metres of internal and external facades and required a financial commitment of 2.3 million euros. The work brought deteriorated surfaces back to life through cleaning, consolidation and protection with compatible materials, as well as the renewal of plasterwork and glazes.

“We have achieved our goal and are very proud to announce the timely completion of the restoration. This project returns a symbol of the city's history to Milan and its people. With this project, our group continues to support and promote Italian art and culture, which are irreplaceable resources recognised throughout the world,” observed Diego Della Valle.

The management of the Marche-based company specified that the work was carried out in continuous and positive consultation with the Superintendence of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Milan and with the superintendent, Emanuela Carpani.

Palazzo Marino Credits: Courtesy of Gruppo Tod's