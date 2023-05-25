UAL creates cultural programme at new LCF campus on London's East Bank

From September 2023, the London College of Fashion (LCF) at the University of the Arts London (UAL) will move to its new campus in the new cultural quarter on London’s East Bank. At the new campus, it will offer a cultural programme that celebrates the city’s creative community and promotes fashion education, as per a press release shared by the school.

As part of its new cultural programme, from September LCF will host annual fashion seasons that include three to five fashion exhibitions per year that have been curated by the school’s students, staff, local community and partners. The exhibitions will be free of charge.

London’s East Bank cultural quarter, which was inaugurated this year, is located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park along the Stratford waterfront. Through its new cultural offering, LCF wants to encourage Londoners to visit the quarter which has as its aim to promote innovation, creativity, learning and growth.

The programme will include the graduate and postgraduate student fashion shows and collaborations with business partners on the East Bank, namely, V&A East Museum, Sadler’s Wells, UCL East and the BBC to expand LCF’s fashion programmes and involve the East Bank’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and its surrounding boroughs in learning.

According to LCF, it will include six projects, with potentially more to be added: the monthly talk programme ‘LCF Sampled’ that engages students, staff and the public, as well as the festival programme ‘LCF Fashion Undressed’.

The first edition of LCF Fashion Undressed will take place during the weekend of November 10 and November 11 in celebration of the 15th anniversary of LCF’s Centre for Sustainable Fashion, exploring fashion and fashion design through workshops, performances, key notes, panel discussions and socials. It will be a reoccurring event thereafter, as per LCF.

In addition, the new cultural offering will include the student graduate shows and exhibition in February 2024 and summer 2024, the exhibition ‘Making More Mischief: Folk Costume in Britain’, a sequel to ‘Making Mischief: Folk Costume in Britain’ that is currently open at Compton Verney Museum in Warwickshire, and finally the evening programme ’LCF After Dark’ that will expand on the school’s programmes.

Commenting on the school’s plans in a statement, Tamsin Ace, head of cultural programming at London College of Fashion, UAL, said: “London College of Fashion’s new home can only be a vital cultural destination if we listen to our communities, both internally and externally, to inform our programming and create experiences that resonate, connect and are relevant on a local, national and international platform.”

“Through our programming we aim to create a space at East Bank known for tackling issues around fashion innovation and sustainability,” she continued. “Our new public spaces and content informed by our world-leading research teams and collaborative partners, will allow visitors to freely explore these topics first-hand, and discover the immeasurable ways that creativity can change the world.”

Andrew Teverson, pro vice-chancellor and head of collegiate at LCF, UAL, added: “As we head to our new home at East Bank, neighbouring world-renowned cultural powerhouses, we will continue to pioneer how our world consumes and practices fashion design, media and business and shape the future of fashion.

He continued: “Through London College of Fashion’s new Cultural Programme this mission will be accelerated by showcasing the work of our staff and students on a global scale. This will also provide new ways to expand our long-standing engagement work rooted in the values of social responsibility, sustainability, diversity and conscientious learning. This balance at the core of the Cultural Programme will be key to building trust, developing audiences and celebrating the work of our fantastic teams and collaborators.”

Justine Simons OBE, deputy mayor of London for culture and creative industries, added on her part: “East Bank is our capital’s biggest single investment in culture and education for over a century and it is fantastic to see the Mayor’s vision come to life as our world-class institutions bring thousands of jobs to the area and opportunities for young and emerging creative talent.”

“London is a leading fashion capital, and we rely on the talent and creativity produced by our leading fashion colleges. London College of Fashion’s new home will be a step-change, bringing more than 6,500 students to this inspiring building in the Olympic Park and growing the next generation of creatives. What better way to celebrate this milestone than with this fantastic cultural programme of free events for Londoners and visitors to enjoy,” she concluded.

UAL will kick off the LCF 2023-2024 cultural programme on September 6, 2023.