Urban Outfitters enters web3 world with collaborative NFT release

Adding to the growing number of retailers stepping foot into the web3 space, Urban Outfitters Europe has revealed its support for the launch of Smiley’s non-fungible token (NFT) artwork designed by graffiti artist, André Saraiva.

Honouring its 50th anniversary, Smiley has released 500 limited edition, collectible NFTs that will also unlock prizes and awards for the owners, all of which will be announced over the next 10 weeks.

Saraiva, who is known for his signature cartoon style, has created artwork that brings together his aesthetic with the Smiley logo, implementing graffiti elements into the iconic smiley face design.

The NFT collection is available through Urban Outfitters on Omgdrops, an NFT marketplace, with all of the retailer’s profits to go towards the non-governmental organisation, Free Movement Skateboarding.

It closely follows Urban Outfitters’ most recent collaboration with Smiley, which saw the high street retailer drop a Collectors’ Edition line of homeware and fashion pieces by the licensing company.

The widespread collection included collaborations with established brands like Champion, Crocs, Havaianas and Eastpak, further emphasising the company’s golden anniversary year.