Vans brings digital skate experience to Roblox

Skate brand Vans has partnered with global online platform Roblox, allowing players to digitally shop in an interactive Vans experience with their avatars.

The Roblox Vans world is inspired by the brand’s signature locations such as House of Vans, the Vans Off the Wall Skatepark and brand retail shops all over the world. Visitors to the space can have their mini-mes try on and buy original Vans shoes whilst in the experience, with the option to practice their skate skills throughout the immersive world.

Fans can visit a digital store where they will be able to customise shoes to create their own style of Vans. The same is also available in the form of a skate shop, where players can build their perfect skateboard. The brand offers four customisable Vans silhouettes, ready to purchase and wear in the Roblox metaverse.

“Individual expression is deeply embedded in skate culture, and Vans has been supporting and enabling this exact type of creativity for more than 50 years,” explained Nick Street, Vans vice president of global integrated marketing, in a release. “With the Vans World experience on Roblox, we are empowering creative expression in the digital world, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world fashion and sports in an accessible, inclusive way. Cans is a global icon and advocate for youth culture, and we’re thrilled to bring this authentic brand experience to the millions of Vans enthusiasts where they are - on Roblox.”

Vans isn’t the first brand to optimise the Roblox digital world. Earlier this year, Gucci launched a limited edition Gucci Garden experience where avatars could explore a multimedia space inspired by the fashion house’s creative vision. The immersive event closely followed the luxury fashion house’s virtual collection, available for Roblox players to buy and dress their avatars in. The house managed to sell a Gucci bag for 4,115 dollars through the platform, a substantial margin more than its initial retail price.

There are a number of ways brand’s can use the digital Roblox world, beyond that of monetisation. Spaces are totally customisable allowing further brand communication, with Roblox suggesting its platform can be used to explore alternative sustainable fashion and can incorporate a 3D runway for an added immersive experience.