Vetements’ Guram Gvasalia reveals collaboration with Madonna

Guram Gvasalia has revealed that he and his brand Vetements have been working with Madonna on costumes for the ‘Vogue’ singer’s upcoming Celebration Tour.

In an Instagram post, Gvasalia thanked the performer for the last months, and unveiled what appeared to be a co-branded label donning both Vetements’ and Madonna’s names.

The post read: “MADONNA thank you so much for the last months! Working so closely together on the costumes for your tour and bringing our visions and creativity into one big Celebration.

“Designing your costumes was such a privilege and an honour. Seeing you work, seeing your drive and determination is so inspiring, now I understand why you are who you are. You are a fighter, you are an icon, you are the Queen!”

Despite Gvasalia’s sentiments, whether Madonna’s tour actually kicks off is still uncertain.

Last week, it was revealed by Page Six that the pop icon was rushed to hospital in New York City after being found unresponsive. It was later reported that she had developed a "serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU".

While the tour was initially scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver before continuing on an 84-date trek, it has now been postponed.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, said in a statement: “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”