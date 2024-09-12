VMA broadcast becomes shoppable via Shopsense and Paramount partnership

For the first time ever, the entire broadcast of MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMA) became an entirely shoppable experience. Introduced to last night’s show, the initiative was formed through a partnership between TV network Paramount and Shopsense AI, which came together on a mission to revolutionise how audiences shop and broadcast content.

The concept involved the implementation of Shopsense AI Lens, proprietary technology that allows viewers to shop looks from TV and live events directly from a second screen in an AI-curated digital store. For the VMAs, viewers were able to use another device, such as a smartphone, to take a photo of a product which could then be identified or matched to similar items via the AI Lens.

It builds on an ongoing partnership between Shopsense and Paramount, which was first established in April with the launch of shoppable technology at the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show and live broadcast. The Lens will face a further roll out to all partners in the near future, Shopsense said, as it becomes compatible with various linear and streaming TV content.

Speaking on the VMA launch, Glenn Fishback, co-founder and CEO of Shopsense AI, said: “Shopsense AI Lens effectively merges entertainment with a dynamic shopping experience. Our technology empowers publishers to provide a more immersive and engaging experience for their audiences while driving new revenue streams through seamless product discovery and purchase.”