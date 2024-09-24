Watch: London Fashion Film Festival announces 2024 winners

Winners of the ninth edition of the London Fashion Film Festival have been revealed after being assessed by a filmmaker panel of judges. Among the recipients are both emerging and well-established names in the realm of fashion, who submitted a variety of productions from brand campaigns to documentaries to student films.

The selection, which were screened during the festival’s ceremony, were described by London Fashion Film Festival’s president and director, Beatrice Bloom, to have focused on the “symbiotic relationship between fashion and film”, representing the “very best submissions” from this community.

Among the judging panel for this year was David Mushegain, a photographer for magazine editorials and a music video producer; Malan Breton, designer of his eponymous brand; Spanish director Victor Claramunt, the name behind films of brands like Roger Vivier, LongChamp and Giorgio Armani; visual artist Joana Bastos, the director of ‘EarlyBird – The True Story’; and Renaissance artist Jeff Garner, the founder of sustainable design label Prophetik.

Here are the winners of this year’s awards:

Best fashion documentary award

What’d You Say Your Name Was

What’d You Say Your Name Was is a feature length documentary by directors Craig McDean and David Mushegain which dives into the story of fashion icon, Gene Krell. Featuring observational footage, exclusive interviews and archival material, the production explores the largely untold story of Krell, including a look into his career as the international fashion director of Vogue and GQ Japan and the creative director at Vogue Girl and South Korea’s W.

Fellow nominees;

Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci story

New: Art is culture, culture is art

A stitch in time

Best fashion film award

Vogue World

Vogue World has become a notable fixture in the fashion calendar, known for its combination of runways, musical performances and celebrity guests. This year, the event took place in Paris, where it celebrated 100 years of fashion by featuring a number of French designers who have helped to define the country’s industry since 1924. The film was streamed live to fans on YouTube.

Fellow nominees;

Olympics

Icon

Decades of Confusion

Best director award

Jeremy Allen White

Actor Jeremy Allen White caused a global stir in Calvin Klein’s 2024 spring campaign, which had been directed by Mert Alas and featured a largely unclothed White sporting the brand’s well-known underwear.

Fellow nominees;

Vogue World

Aeterna

Botanical Rainbow

Best artistic direction award

Hong Kong Ballet: Tutu Academy

Tutu Academy is a promotional film for the Hong Kong Ballet, celebrating the institute’s 45th anniversary and launching it into its 2024/25 season. The video was created by Design Army, which looked to highlight the universal language of dance and its ties to local culture.

Fellow nominees;

Sticks & Stones

Harvey Nichols, Let’s Dance campaign

Pony Dance

Best AI fashion film award

Ressusciter

‘Resseusciter’ Chapter 1 The Drowning Shadows is a film by Stellorian that is 24 minutes in length and involves the use of over 3,500 AI prompts. Among these prompts were that of AI-generated costume and accessories, donned by models and featured in the forefront of evolving landscapes.

Fellow nominees;

An unusual swim “Château d’eau”

Enjoy!

Dance with the universe

Best story award

Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci story

Gucci unveiled its documentary on its newest creative director, Sabato De Sarno, following his appointment to the helm of the fashion house. Made in collaboration with Apple, the documentary film was directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, who dove into the background of De Sarno essentially to answer the question of who, at the time, the largely unknown designer was.

Fellow nominees;

Déjà Rêvé

Love Beyond Dreams

Tales of Courage

Kind fashion film award

The Unwearable Collection: Trapped By Uncertainty

As part of a collaboration with the Fashion Institute of Technology, and in what was a fifth addition to a series, Boehringer Ingelheim looked into the uncertainty and anxiety people living with generalised pustular psoriasis (GPP) have between flares in the rare disease. The film documents the creation of an ‘Unwearable Collection’, which is being designed with the goal of helping these patients.

Fellow nominees;

Purun

Dancing Bears

Tales of Courage

Best sustainable fashion film award

Let Them be naked

Created by designer and activity Jeff Garner, Let Them Be Naked touches on the toxic and harmful chemicals that can often be found in clothing, and pushes forth a campaign to uncover health implications exposure to these chemicals can cause. With this, Garner reimagines the development of garment production in a bid to inspire a new era of creation.

Fellow nominees;

Stitch and Spice: A puma film

Safari Dreams

A Stitch in Time

Best major brand production award

Olympics

The Olympics were held in Paris this year, and thus presented the perfect opportunity for France to highlight its lengthy history of fashion and craftsmanship.

Fellow nominees;

Harvey Nichols Let’s Dance campaign

Le Regard

Icon

Beyond Dreams

Best advertisement award

Pony Dance

To celebrate its equestrian heritage, Hermès brought its luxury product to the stables with ‘Pony Dance’. The campaign combined the best of both worlds, in an energetic dance routine, in which models and their wares took on the role of horses.

Fellow nominees;

Le Regard

Botanical Rainbow

Alien Hypersense

Audemars Piguet x Alyx Studio

Best student fashion film award

Dechamps ‘En Garde’ SS25 collection film

‘En Garde’ was directed by Lucas Beccaro who put to the forefront the SS25 collection of Dechamps in a choreographed video filmed at Atelier Demoriane.

Fellow nominees;

The Next Life

West of Frank

Best fashion lookbook award

Harvey Nichols Let's Dance Campaign

For its AW23 campaign, the British department store Harvey Nichols store sought to “get into the groove”, featuring a selection of womenswear, menswear and kidswear on a series of models. The video slowly descends into a dance party with an art deco backdrop.

Fellow nominees;

Garmenting

Best 2D/3D animation award

Coexistence

Created by developer Aydin Rezazade, takes viewers on an immersive journey through a woodland-like setting, following a character exploring this gaming world.

Fellow nominees;

Transition

Best LGBTQ fashion film award

Dance with the Universe

Featuring drag queen Tayce and made by Red Eye, ‘Dance with the Universe’ sought to push the boundaries of fashion, identity and innovation through what is described to be a “multiverse of realities”, where fashion meets AI.

Fellow nominees;

Je suis Mona

West of Frank