Who is Sabato De Sarno? Apple and Gucci take a look behind the scenes with a documentary

When Gucci announced its new creative director and Alessandro Michele's successor, one question was on everyone's lips: Who is Sabato De Sarno?

Almost a year and two collections later, the Italian fashion house has now answered the question with the 20-minute documentary 'Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story', which puts the spotlight on the creative director, who has only been working behind the scenes of late. The documentary film, directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost and narrated by actor and Gucci ambassador Paul Mescal, offers unprecedented insights into the creation of De Sarno's debut, Gucci Ancora, the Florentine fashion house announced on Friday.

3D insights thanks to Apple Vision Pro

The short film, which is being released to coincide with the shop launch of the collection of the same name, celebrated its premiere on the film platform Mubi on 15 March. However, Gucci will be organising screenings in major cities around the world so that audiences can also experience the short film on the big screen. The experience is not limited to traditional screens, however, as the company is also collaborating with Apple.

A version of "Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story" will be released on the App Store on 3 April and can be played with Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computer. The enhanced version allows viewers to transform their personal space and immerse themselves in the "beauty and artistry" of Gucci Ancora by interacting with 3D elements, according to a post by Micael Barilaro, Gucci VP brand innovation ventures, on the career portal LinkedIn.

Recent applications of Apple Vision Pro, such as those launched by luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa and resale platform StockX, have centred primarily around e-commerce. However, Gucci has recognised the importance of forging its own path that aligns with our brand ethos. "The focus is on creating curated, emotionally engaging experiences that emphasise meaningful engagement," said Barilaro.