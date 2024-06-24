15th edition of HGH India to present 2,500 innovative home products

HGH India, bi-annual trade show for home textiles, home décor, home furniture, houseware & gifts, is all set to commence its 15th edition, from July 2 to July 5, 2024 at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai.

HGH India has been working with the home improvement sector for over a decade now. It is the only trade show which is designed to connect the Indian and global home product brands and manufacturers with the Indian domestic market. The show provides comprehensive sourcing solutions to retailers, distributors, importers, architects, interior designers and institutional buyers, keeping upcoming design trends in focus.

Spread over 50,000 sq. mtrs. across four halls, the exhibitors are classified in key categories like home textiles & furnishings, home décor, home furniture and houseware & gifts.

This edition will witness the unveiling of almost 2,500 innovative products by leading brands and manufacturers. Around 700 Indian and international brands & manufacturers from 32 countries will be showcasing their range directly or through their Indian partners. There will also be new exhibitors from Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Russia and Ukraine showing their range of home furniture, wallpaper, home décor, houseware and interior products.

From India alone 120 new exhibitors will present their range of furnishing fabrics, bed & bath, made-ups, decorative accessories, home furniture, handicrafts, cookware, houseware, gifts and much more for the first time.

Special focus areas like World of Sleep, Home Furniture and Smart Kitchen will highlight product trends in these categories.