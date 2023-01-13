5 Brands joining Just Around the Corner Manchester for the first time

Trade show season came around swiftly this year, kicking off the buying period which is now already in full swing. Once again joining the ranks for AW23, Just Around the Corner (JATC) will be returning to its Manchester base, albeit in a new home – the city’s Central Convention Centre.

The event is set to take place from January 19 to 20, and will bring together a wide range of established, emerging and independent brands under one roof. Ahead of the show, FashionUnited has compiled a selection of brands that will be joining JATC’s Manchester edition for the first time.

Henriette Steffensen

Henriette Steffensen. Image: Just Around the Corner

Casual lifestyle brand Henriette Steffensen will be joining the JATC line up this year, displaying its selection of garments each made to last for years to come. The Danish label, which was launched in 2003, offers a range of womenswear and menswear, as well as a selection of lounge and spa garments, including jumpsuit, robes and ponchos. The company is centred around a ‘No Waste’ mindset, through which it aims to minimise fabric waste in its main production, and funnel any leftover materials into the creation of new pieces as part of a limited edition, dedicated collection. Sustainability is rooted into other areas of the business too, including EU-based production and the implementation of various processes, like replacing plastic with polypropylene.

Black Colour

Black Colour. Image: Just Around the Corner

Black Colour is another Danish brand set to take on JATC Manchester, bringing to the trade show its selection of clothing and accessories that are already popular among independent boutiques and lifestyle stores. According to the brand’s website, it counts a wide number of countries among its retail network, including the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Iceland and Spain. The womenswear label puts a particular emphasis on its quirky knitwear, which sits alongside both basics and statement pieces. Founded in 2009, the brand has now established itself among the “affordable luxury” category, while pushing the mission of empowering women through its clothing.

Fika

Fika. Image: Just Around the Corner

As one of the newer brands attending the event, Fika will be looking to share its vision of slow, positive impact fashion through sustainably conscious goods for women. Slightly closer to home, the Manchester-based brand first unveiled its debut collection at Moda 2022, which consisted of “the ultimate capsule wardrobe”, as stated by co-founder Demi Pendakis to Gifts and Home ahead of the event. Its product offering includes a mix of outerwear, denim, jersey basics, dresses and tailoring, with an emphasis on comfort and seasonless design. Pendakis has previously seen success with his home fragrance brand FYG, which has been the recipient of awards and was picked up by various retailers, including Anthropologie.

Swanndari

Swanndri. Image: Just Around the Corner

Outerwear brand Swanndri will also be descending on the trade show next week for the first time, bringing its New Zealand values to Manchester. For its collections, the brand draws inspiration from its own archives and workwear history, defining itself as a staple lifestyle brand for the avid adventurer. Over 100 years on from its initial launch, Swanndri continues to refine its founder William Broome’s mission, focused on responsibly sourced, New Zealand wool, which is at the core of its line and is particularly used for one of its signature items, the Bush Shirt. Over the years, the label has grown an underground demand in the UK, pushing it to expand its range and make its offering available to retailers in the region.

CarterGore

CarterGore. Image: Just Around the Corner

Contemporary jewellery maker CarterGore will be adding to JATC’s lifestyle lineup for this season, exhibiting its symbology-based vision during the event. Founded in 2016, by husband-and-wife duo Gary and Cathy Carter-Gore, the British brand has been formulated around the values of creativity, authenticity and craftsmanship. Its collections cover necklaces, bracelets, earrings and pendants, each made of either solid 925 Sterling silver or 375 9 carat yellow gold, as stated on the brand’s website. The duo pride themselves on their hefty research and intricate design process. While the brand counts a good range of independent’s among its retail network in the UK, it also has a home within stores in Italy and Norway.