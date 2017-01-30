64th National Garment Fair begins in Mumbai today

CMAI’s 64th National Garment Fair (NGF) is starting today in Mumbia. The fair will be held on January 30 and 31 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, NSE Complex, Goregaon (E), Mumbai. Giving details, Rahul Mehta, President, CMAI says despite demonetization, the 64th NGF will see over 260 stalls showcasing over 300 brands under one umbrella. Nearly 12,000 retailers are expected to visit the Fair in two days. Besides spot registration, retailers and trade visitors can also register online on www.cmai.in. The exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of men’s wear, women’s wear, kids’ wear, Ethnic wear, intimate wear, sportswear etc. showcasing their Spring-Summer 2017 collection.

CMAI is the lead implementing agencies under component II of the Integrated Skill Development Scheme (ISID) of the Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India to impart training to 35,000 trainees by March 31, this year. So far, CMAI has trained 32,145 trainees and placed 25,336 trainees in the industry as on January 27. CMAI has succeeded in persuading the Government of India to remove readymade garments, sold in loose form, from the Rules of Packaged Commodities Act. This huge step which will go a long way in increasing the ease of doing business in the apparel industry.

The total size of Indian apparel industry is estimated at Rs 2, 50,000 crores for the domestic market. Out of this, the organized market is worth Rs 74,250 crores (30 per cent) whereas the unorganized market is worth Rs 1,75,750 Crore (70 per cent). Mehta says the Indian domestic apparel industry’s size is expected to double within next seven years. In 2015-16, India’s garment export to the US was worth $16.80 billion and is expected to reach $20 billion during the current fiscal.