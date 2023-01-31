7 Brands joining JATC London’s new beauty and lifestyle division for AW23

Following its Manchester edition, Just Around the Corner’s (JATC) London show will take place from February 8 to 9, returning to its base at the Truman Brewery, albeit in an upsized venue. Now just two days long, the event has been pushed to weekday timings, on dates that come earlier in the selling season, in line with the feedback from previous attendees.

As part of JATC’s continued expansion, the UK trade show will be growing the lifestyle area it first introduced for the SS23 season. The event will introduce a more extensive, varied selection of products, including skincare, grooming, fragrance and wellness, which will sit alongside its fashion jewellery, home tech and tableware, among other lifestyle ranges.

FashionUnited has compiled a list of some of the first time attendees taking part in JATC’s newly expanded lifestyle segment.

Toolally

Toolally. Image: Just Around the Corner

Founded in 2016 by Mags Walker, independent jewellery brand Toolally has made a name for itself through its colourful, on-trend designs that prioritise quality and wearability. The label has seen success within features among fashion editorials, including in British Vogue and Stylist. It also counts a number of British celebrities and influencers among its fans, such as Laura Whitmore and Fearne Cotton. While its acrylic pieces are handcrafted in its Barnoldswick studio, Toolally’s fine jewellery collection, initially launched in 2021, is the result of a collaboration between Walker and artisans in Birmingham’s jewellery quarter.

LoveRocks

LoveRocks. Image: Just Around the Corner

LoveRocks is the latest creation of Michael Waterman, a fashion jewellery veteran that boasts 30 years of experience in the industry. This eclectic brand comes as an amalgamation of all Waterman has learned, offering premium collections for women of all ages and for any occasion. Among the selection are necklaces, earrings and bracelets, as well as jewel encrusted headbands and brooches.

Messiah and Eve

Messiah and Eve. Image: Instagram

Vegan skincare and fine fragrance brand Messiah and Eve prides itself on its multi-award winning status, a position it has established itself in within a short time period since its official launch in August 2021. Its genderless range of products consists of daily body essentials that come with the ethos of being both responsibly created and affordable. Products include a bath oil emulsion, body cream and serum, a hand wash and a body cleanser. Currently the brand is stocked within a number of online stores, such as the likes of De Gruchy, Bath & Unwind and Romy.

Evoqua

Evoqua. Image: Just Around the Corner

Following a quick, post-pandemic rethink of the brand in early 2022, Evoqua’s founder Andie expanded her team and rebranded the label to become what the candle and scent business is today. Evoqua’s studio is based in Andie’s farm in north Herefordshire, where each product is designed, manufactured and packaged before it is sent out to customers. Each item is created using only essential and natural oils and botanical wax, emphasising the company’s stance on being environmentally conscious, a value that runs right through its production process into its packaging and labelling methods.

Mantidy

Mantidy. Image: Just Around the Corner

London-based Mantidy offers all-in-one travel accessories and organisers for men, which aim to combine functionality with design. Among its offerings, the brand has a selection of manicure sets, mobile phone accessory kits, wallets, cheese and wine cases, skincare pouches and dog walking kits, alongside other items. Each piece draws inspiration from travelling and “the diversity of culture”, evident in the three themes it follows for each collection; Herringbone, Gaucho and Aztec. Its handwoven selection can be distinguished by the use of a herringbone weave, handcrafted by women in the Philippines.

Nue Hoops

Nue Hoops. Image: Just Around the Corner

Founded by daughter-mother-trio, Victoria Darby, Emily Roberts and Camilla Upson, Nue Hoops has established a strong consumer base, supported by wide reaching celebrity clientele, its presence among the press and its emphasis on sustainably-designed, on-trend jewellery. The label works with independent suppliers, as well as its own Leicestershire workshop, to bring together a mix of charms, following an interchangeable concept that allows the buyer to choose the individual pendants to put on hoops, necklaces or bangles of their choice. Its ‘no brass’ policy ensures that each item is made from recycled sterling silver as a base material, falling in line with its position as an accessible luxury brand.

War Paint

War Paint. Image: Just Around the Corner

Danny Gray founded War Paint after experiencing a stint of bullying, making the concept of the brand profoundly personal for the Dragon’s Den star. Initially built around makeup, the label has recently expanded into skincare especially for men’s skin. Alongside its many awards and its hefty presence among the press, the brand has sold over 250,000 units of makeup to over 200 countries since its 2018 launch, and can be found in over 200 retail stores globally. Its products offer solutions for face, beard, eyes and brows, spanning daily care products, tools and accessories that complement its assortment.