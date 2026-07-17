A Fabric Affair NY sees record attendance from beyond New York

The latest edition of A Fabric Affair NY has recorded its strongest international reach to date, with more than 700 registrations and 65 exhibitors taking part in the two-day event on 15 and 16 July.

Held in Manhattan, the fair brought together textile companies from Italy, the UK, France and Germany, with the number of British exhibitors continuing to grow.

The event also attracted a record number of visitors from outside New York, including buyers, designers and product development professionals from across the US, Canada and South America. Attendees travelled from states including Florida, California, Colorado and Vermont, as well as from Montréal, Vancouver and Peru.

The turnout came during a particularly busy week for New York, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, which is due to take place in the New York-New Jersey area on 19 July.

The fair also held the second edition of its Industry Summer Aperitivo, bringing exhibitors and fashion professionals together for an evening event in the West Village.

The latest edition further establishes A Fabric Affair as a growing platform for European textile suppliers seeking to connect with the North American fashion market, while highlighting the continued demand for direct sourcing relationships between mills, manufacturers and fashion businesses.