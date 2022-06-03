Amsterdam to host metaverse festival with attendance from digital fashion brands

A new metaverse festival is set to take place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, between June 14 and 17, where attendees can dive into the cultural lens of the digital world in a bid to make it more accessible for everyone.

Over the four day period, Met Ams will host an array of events and evening entertainment throughout its conference, with attendance from professionals in the marketing, tech and crypto industries. Members of the cultural sector will also be present, including artists, musicians and designers, such as digital fashion house The Fabricant and non-fungible token (NFT) initiative Boss Beauties.

Among the immersive installations, workshops and networking events, visitors can attend panel talks and discussions that aim to provide insight into the metaverse and what it means for various industries, allowing attendees to experience the digital world first-hand.

“Developments within Web3 are moving at a fast pace,” said Peter Meere, co-founder of Met Ams, in a release. “Outside of Europe, there are many events and conferences that deal with the subject of the metaverse. We want to ensure that Europe doesn’t lag behind. Met Ams is there to keep Europe informed and ahead of developments within tech, the metaverse, NFTs and Web3.”