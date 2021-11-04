Ann Demeulemeester to be special guest at Pitti Immagine Uomo 101

Biannual trade show Pitti Immagine Uomo has announced that Belgian designer Anne Demeulemeester is to be the special guest at its upcoming edition.

The event will celebrate the designer’s 40 years in the industry, from the brand’s founding in Antwerp to its current position today, with the label set to take centre stage at a special event on January 12.

“The event created for Pitti Uomo 101 will have a special energy, thanks to the exchange between different forms of creative expression, special attention for the younger generations and a synchronised tale, between future, present and past, that recounts the fashion of Ann Demeulemeester,” said Lapo Cianchi, director of communication and events at Pitti Immagine, in a release.

Demeulemeester exited the label in 2013, only to return in September this year to oversee the development of special projects, such as creating the house’s first perfume.

Since her departure, Ann Demeulemeester was purchased by Italian entrepreneur Claudio Antonioli, in 2020, to reposition the label as a luxury fashion brand.

The designer will join a prestigious list of past guest designers that have attended the menswear trade show in the past, including Jil Sander, Y/Project’s Glenn Martens and Givenchy.

Pitti Uomo is scheduled to take place from January 9 to 13 in Florence, with a limited number of buyers and brands in consideration for covid-19 restrictions. The event will be held at the usual location of Fortezza da Basso, with Pitti Bimbo, the children’s apparel trade show, running simultaneously at the venue.