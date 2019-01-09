Ben Sherman returns to Pitti Uomo with shirt heritage exhibition

British menswear brand Ben Sherman returns to Pitti Uomo this week with a special exhibition celebrating over five decades of shirt-making. The exhibition - called "The Decades" - showcases a selection of vintage pieces from the brand's archive alongside key items from the AW19 collection.

"We are extremely happy that an iconic menswear brand Ben Sherman has decided to be back to Florence," said CEO of Pitti Immagine, Raffaello Napoleone, in a statement. "Both the new AW2019 collection and the special exhibition celebrating its art of shirtmaking will be a must-see of the Pitti Uomo experience.”

Mark Williams, creative director of Ben Sherman, added: "For the first time in five years, we return to Pitti Uomo with a fantastic exhibition showcasing how the Ben Sherman shirt has remained relevant in menswear for 55 years. It's a very exciting time and a great opportunity to remind buyers of the brand's unique DNA and provenance."

”The Decades” launched 8 January and will be hosted in the Magazinni Teatro at Pitti Uomo.