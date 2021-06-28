British trade show Sole Fashion postponed until February

British footwear and fashion trade show Sole Fashion has been postponed due to the pandemic.

“The impact of the latest Covid variant and the government delay in the lifting of all restrictions to July 19 has resulted in our decision to postpone the Sole Fashion summer edition,” organisers of the Coventry-based show wrote on its website.

“With the prolonged period of instability, we cannot guarantee to our exhibitors and visitors we will be able to deliver the August 2021 event to the standards required.”

The event will now return from 27 to 28 February 2022 at the CBS Arena in Coventry.