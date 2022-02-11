'Buzz and excitement' at AW22 edition of Scoop x Pure

Scoop x Pure closed the doors of its AW22 edition on Thursday, drawing to a close an upbeat three-day event showcasing over 172 contemporary and premium womenswear and accessory collections.

Creative director of Scoop x Pure, Karen Radley, said she was “thrilled” with how this season’s show went, which took place from February 8-10 at the Turman Brewery in London.

“We have had the most wonderful feedback from both buyers and designers who have written orders and reconnected with clients,” she said.

Footfall was higher than the September 2021 edition of the show, organisers confirmed, though they didn’t share exact numbers.

This season welcomed returning brands like Primrose Park, Mercy Delta, Christian Lacroix, Coccinelle, and Stardust, as well as a host of new faces including Gee Gee, Blanca Pukara, Neon Denim Brand, Esmé Studios, and Thinking Mu.

Buying teams from big-name fashion brands also attended, including Anthropologie, Fenwick, John Lewis, and Asos.

‘Roll on the next one’

Becky Furbank of independent boutique Anne Furbank, described this season’s show as “buzzing”.

“A condensed and well-curated version of the two, marrying together beautifully with some great, quality brands,” she said. “I bought the collections I had targeted before the show but also picked up a couple of new brands. Roll on the next one.”

Mhairi McDermott, the director of Scottish womenswear boutique Lulu & M, said: “So good to be able to visit Scoop again this season. There was a real buzz and excitement about buying.

“After so many online appointments, we loved being able to catch up with fellow boutique owners and some of our favourite brands and agents in person.”

Deryane Tadd, the owner of The Dressing Room, noted it was “really great to reconnect with people again”.

Like other trade fairs from around the world, Pure London and Scoop were forced to cancel their individual physical shows during the pandemic, instead launching a digital platform for the fashion industry to connect virtually.

Since measures have loosened over the past year, the fairs have returned as an in-person hybrid event, Scoop x Pure.

Organisers of the show, Hyve Group, announced during this edition that Pure London and Scoop will be returning this summer as standalone in-person events for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The next edition of Pure London will take place from 17 to 19 July at Olympia, London, while Scoop will take place from 12 to 14 July at Old Billingsgate, London.