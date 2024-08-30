Centrestage Hong Kong to return with Robert Wun headlining

The ninth edition of Centrestage Hong Kong is almost underway. This year, the annual trade show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), spans September 4 to 7 and will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Here, a slew of fashion shows, parades and seminars will be held alongside what is to be a “record-breaking” 250 exhibiting brands from 17 countries and regions.

Speaking on this year’s event, Sophia Chong, deputy executive director of the HKTDC, said in a release: "As the government continues to champion Hong Kong’s mega events economy, this year’s Centrestage will open its doors to both industry professionals and the public for four consecutive days. We extend our warm invitation to local residents, visitors from Mainland China and overseas to immerse themselves in this Asian fashion spectacle.”

A significant highlight of this year’s show is the involvement of Hong Kong-born, London-based designer Robert Wun, who will be headlining the event’s grand opening fashion show at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. The runway, dubbed ‘Centrestage Elites’, hopes to further cement the region’s status as a “premier events capital” while propelling the development of creative industries in Hong Kong.

Wun, who has previously shown at Paris Haute Couture Week and is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of his eponymous brand, said that this latest collection, ‘Home’, pays homage to his grandmother and the resilience of Hong Kong women. Further evidence of Wun’s involvement will also be present in a dedicated exhibition area on the fairground, as well as a masterclass session held on September 5, where he will share his journey to becoming a designer.

Centrestage itself will consist of five zones, including the newly added Athleisure and Circular Fashion areas, catering to increased demand for such categories. The Craftsmanship zone, meanwhile, will be making its return, as will the Contemporary zone, where avant-garde designers will exhibit. The Urban zone, on the other hand, looks to bolster the presence of a younger segment of fashion.

Another notable collaboration comes from the inclusion of the British Consulate-General Hong Kong, which will bring circular fashion apparel from eight British brands, including Roksanda, the namesake designer of which will be hosting a talk during the event. Other British labels to be exhibited include Patrick McDowell, E.L.V. Denim and Anciela.

Additional events taking place over the four days are that of the Redress Design Awards 2024, where ten finalists will be showing their latest designs, from which a winner will be selected and revealed during the live event. The occasion will be rounded out by the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest, taking place September 7 and featuring the guest judge, Masayuki Ino, founder of Japanese brand Doublet. Four awards will be handed out at the ceremony.