Chennai Apparel Association organises 14th garment fair

The Chennai Apparel Association is hosting the 14th garment fair from July 18. This is a platform for garment manufacturers and retailers of Tamil Nadu to showcase their products to expand business. They get a chance to understand current market trends and upgrade themselves to new technologies.

This year the fair is being held at the Chennai Trade Centre and Convention Hall. Nearly 400 to 500 participants from all over India are attending. Though the focus has always been on men’s apparel section, a great amount of emphasis is being given to the other sections as well like women’s and children’s apparels. A string of well known Indian brands including Lawman, Sunnex, Citrus and Perrymoni have been constant exhibitors. This year new sari section has been introduced.

This fair is open to all manufacturers and retailers in India. Participation in the fair consists of 75 per cent from other states and 25 per cent from Tamil Nadu. In the long run they are looking to increase greater participation from Tamil Nadu. The fair has seen steady growth over the last 12 years. Starting with only 40 stalls it now houses about 100 stalls. The intention is to grow, to be one of the biggest garment fairs of India by 2018.