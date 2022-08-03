CIFF appoints new director ahead of August show

Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) has appointed Anna Sofie Dolva as its new director.

Dolva joins CIFF from yet-to-be-launched tech-beauty brand Luluab, where she has served as chief commercial officer since June 2021. Earlier in her career, she spent five years at beauty giant L'Oréal, most recently serving as business unit director of drug channels, e-commerce, and new business.

Announcing the news in a LinkedIn post, Dolva said: “I am thrilled to finally announce that as of Friday I will step in as the new director of CIFF (as well as CIFF kids, Designer Forum and Bella flea markets).

CIFF said in a release that Dolva will help point the fair “in new directions within lifestyle segments other than fashion in the classic sense”.

The next edition of CIFF - which will be its 59th - will take place at Copenhagen’s Bella Center from August 10 to 12.