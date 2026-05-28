CIFF expands beyond trade fair model ahead of August edition

Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) is continuing to transition from a traditional seasonal trade show into a year-round industry platform, with organisers outlining a broader international strategy ahead of CIFF 67 in August.

Set to take place from 3 to 5 August in Copenhagen, the upcoming edition will feature a mix of Scandinavian and international brands, including new additions such as 66°North, Oakley, Rains, Snow Peak, Eytys, Vans and Merrell. G-Star will also return with a dedicated denim-focused area.

Ahead of the event, CIFF is further increasing its presence across Europe through activations in Paris, Milan, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These include a Paris showroom running from 23 to 28 June and a Nordic Signatures pop-up at 10 Corso Como in Milan between 19 and 21 June.

The expansion reflects what CIFF describes as a shift towards continuous brand support and international connectivity, rather than operating solely around biannual trade fair dates.

“CIFF is no longer just a moment in time. It’s a platform built to support the industry continuously - across cities, markets, and formats. Our role is to create meaningful connections and opportunities where they matter most,” said Sofie Dolva, director of CIFF, in a statement.

Dolva added: “The industry doesn’t operate twice a year anymore - and neither should we. Our ambition is to build a platform that supports brands and buyers continuously, and helps them navigate a more complex and competitive landscape.”