CIFF’s 66th edition underscores collaboration and creativity

The 66th edition of the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) is almost upon us, and with it comes the fifth volume in its CIFF City series, this time a reimagining of the supermarket. The concept, dubbed ‘CIFF Super’, intends to transform commerce into culture, bringing a B2B twist to an environment that is a familiar part of everyday life.

Speaking on the upcoming concept, the CIFF creative team said: “This season, the beauty of the barcode becomes a cultural code. A receipt reads like a verse – a small piece of everyday poetry, printed and passed between hands. The packaging becomes the building blocks of creativity.”

Due to take place January 27 to 29, 2026, at its usual home of the Bella Center, CIFF 66 will comprise both existing and new collaborations, all emphasising its focus on innovation, platforming Nordic brands, and promoting creativity.

CIFF establishes new partnership with Italy’s 10 Corso Como

A highlight of the event will be CIFF’s new partnership with 10 Corso Como, a Milan-based high-end shopping complex which will be bringing its multi-brand experience to Copenhagen for the first time. Contributing as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW), which runs simultaneously to the fair, the partnership will take shape in a 600 square metre environment at the entrance of CIFF, where a selection of Scandinavian brands chosen by the 10 Corso Como team will be exhibited alongside the retailer’s signature collection and a café feature.

The initiative was described by CIFF as the beginning of a “broader cultural partnership” that intends to usher in cross-disciplinary programming extending beyond CIFF 66. “10 Corso Como has always been about dialogue – between fashion, art, and culture,” CIFF director, Sofie Dolva, said in a statement. “To open CIFF 66 with their universe is both a statement and a celebration of creative exchange. This collaboration bridges Milan and Copenhagen, heritage and innovation.”

The partnership also contributes to a wider extension of CIFF’s ongoing ties to CPHFW, with which it will once again deepen its collaboration for the autumn/winter 2026 season. Akin to editions prior, CIFF is to host the fashion week’s New Talent showroom, this time in an expanded area as part of the main fair. Among the brands showing are that of OpéraSport, CMMN SWDN and Herskind. Newcomer Forza Collective will also present a runway live from CIFF.

New TechCreate area to assemble fashion brands with tech providers

Another new partnership emerging for the upcoming season is with Delogue, a Danish tech company offering a product lifecycle management platform. With Delogue, CIFF is launching TechCreate, a tech-focused concept due to debut physically at the fair as a new area bringing together brands with technology providers. The partnership will also extend beyond January through the CIFF Media Series, a content series addressing the ties between fashion and technology, which will be available through the fair’s storytelling platform, CIFF Media.

“With TechCreate, we are moving beyond displaying collections – we are displaying innovation,” Dolva said. “Our partnership with Delogue represents the natural next step in how CIFF can help the fashion industry grow – by providing a platform where creativity and technology meet, and where visibility turns into knowledge and action.”