Copenhagen Fashion Week announces new advisory board

Copenhagen Fashion Week has named a new advisory board including Danish and international members within the field of fashion and sustainability.

In January 2019, Copenhagen Fashion Week established a Sustainability Advisory Board to help inspire and inform the events overall sustainability strategy and sustainability action plan. This board will turn into the main Advisory Board of Copenhagen Fashion Week, explained organisers in a press release, as sustainability is integral to all its activities.

The new Advisory Board, featuring Mother of Pearl creative director Amy Powney and Ganni founder Nicolaj Reffstrup will provide insights and feedback on the 2023 Sustainability Requirements and upcoming projects moving forward.

They will be joined by: Amelia Hoy, diversity consultant, activist, and actor; Baptiste Carriere-Pradal, chair of the policy hub and chair of the technical secretariat of the apparel EU product environmental footprint project - sustainable apparel coalition; Carla Buzasi, president of WGSN, Clare Press, digital creator and founder of the Wardrobe Crisis; Dio Kurazawa, founding partner of The Bear Scouts; Kate Heiny, director of Sustainability at Zalando; Janet Mensink, executive director at SLCP; and Liesl Truscott, corporate benchmarking director at the Textile Exchange.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive at Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in a statement: “We’re honoured to work with such an acclaimed group of experts as part of our Advisory Board to further inform our strategy and projects we take on. We’re certain that the members represent a great variety of expertise within fashion and sustainability and are looking much forward to fruitful discussions and learnings.”

Copenhagen Fashion Week, led by Thorsmark, is a business foundation governed by a board of directors composed of Danish industry representatives. While the advisory board will have no legal function, it will serve “to inspire and further inform current and future projects,” added organisers.

Liesl Truscott, corporate benchmarking director at the Textile Exchange, added: “It’s brilliant to see Copenhagen Fashion Week take the talk to the walk on sustainability. Not only will this create an authentic and necessary change in expectations but set a new bar for shows - and brands - globally.

“I’m thrilled to be representing Textile Exchange on the new Advisory Board and especially looking forward to contributing to ‘smart materials’ - a critical area for change and core to our mission at Textile Exchange.”