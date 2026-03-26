Danish fashion trade show Mandatory CPH expands to Paris

From Copenhagen to Paris. Danish trade show Mandatory CPH is opening a showroom in Paris, co-founder Clara Leone told FashionUnited.

Mandatory CPH was founded in 2024 by trade show veterans Mads Petersen and Clara Leone. Together, the pair has around 35 years of experience in the fashion industry with a focus on trade shows. The two want to bring a modern approach to buying and give people a chance to connect with each other. “Not only in Copenhagen, but also beyond,” said Leone.

“Mandatory Paris Edition is a project born from the reality of the current market, where collaboration is not optional, but essential. The concept revolves around creating a shared platform where brands and agencies can come together, support each other and grow further.”

The showroom will feature a curated selection of 25 brands. The brands will all have a 'contemporary' feel and be positioned in the mid- to high-end segment. Buyers are welcome from June 24 to 29.