Danish trade fair CIFF confirmed to go ahead physically next month

Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) will go ahead in person from February 2-4 following fears it may be cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We have just had the fabulous news that there are no longer any restrictions in place to hinder CIFF”, organisers of the event announced.

“We are incredibly grateful that we can all be here together in Copenhagen again this season,” they said.

The trade fair will take place in its traditional location at the Bella Center in the Danish capital.

Organisers of CIFF said: “We dare to feel optimistic about the future despite an unpredictable start of the year and ongoing hurdles we all must climb.

“Our optimism is not about crossing-your-fingers-and-hoping-for-the-best - It’s a belief in a future that we make better by stepping up, taking responsibility, standing shoulder to shoulder as the global community we are.”

It comes after international fashion trade fairs were forced to cancel their physical shows and instead launch digital iterations since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

But more recently, in-person events have returned, including iconic menswear trade show Pitti Uomo, whose 101st edition just came to a close in Florence on Thursday.

Similarly, the organisers of British fair Scoop x Pure confirmed this week the event is still scheduled to go ahead next month.