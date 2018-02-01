Delhi to host Adaah Contemporary Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition on Feb 16

The Adaah Contemporary Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition will be held in Delhi from February 16 to 18. The three-day exhibition will feature 100 exhibitors from across India and 100 of exhibitors will showcase products ranging from fashion to jewellery, and cosmetics, along with other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) categories.

The Vivanta by Taj Hotel in Dwarka, Delhi, will be hosting the Adaah Contemporary Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition. Focusing on sustainability, the event will have a section dedicated to handloom products such as clothing and textiles along with an Ayurvedic section. Leather goods and homeware products will also be showcased at the event.

Additional Adaah trade show is already planned from March 31 to April 2 at Apparel House in Gurgaon (Delhi-NCR region) and this will also feature 100 exhibitors across the same product categories. Both events will cater to both a business to business (B2B) and business to customer (B2C) audience and entry to the event is free. Delhi has hosted a huge array of trade shows and shopping events this winter and, going into spring, the pace does not appear to be slowing down any time soon.