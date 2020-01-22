Denim Première Vision heading to Berlin

Denim Première Vision has confirmed the locations for the 2020 editions, and the trade show will take place in Milan and Berlin.

The announcement followed a successful London edition in December 2019, where the event was described by organisers as being a “successful” and “dynamic” edition and expressed that its “roving concept” was attractive to the denim industry.

The first stop in 2020 will be Milan, from June 10 to 11, followed up with an edition in Berlin at Arena Berlin on November 24 and 25.

The move to Berlin comes as the recent London edition reported a decline in visitors from Germany, compared to the year before. The location will also make it easier to attract visitors from Northern European countries, like Sweden and Norway, as well as the Netherlands and Belgium, and European Eastern countries.

Both shows will feature exhibitors from across the denim supply chain from weavers to components, clothing and accessories manufacturers, and denim washers and finishers, as well as a programme of content, including panels and seminars.