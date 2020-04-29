Denim Première Vision postpones Milan event

Denim Première Vision, which organizes events for professionals in the international fashion and textile industry, has announced that its Milan trade show, originally scheduled for June 10 and 11, will not be happening in light of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Instead, the Milan edition has been postponed until May 26 and 27, 2021.

“We need to be sure that all conditions are fully in place to safely ensure a moment of business opportunity and calm for the entire denim community. And unfortunately, because of the international health crisis we are all facing, it will not be possible to do so in Milan in June,” said the Denim Première Vision team in a statement.

Additionally, to give people further opportunities to meet suppliers and discover collections, the organizers have been working on the Denim Village pop-up event, scheduled to take place during Première Vision Paris on September 15 to 17.

The regular winter edition of Denim Première Vision will not be postponed and the show will run as planned on November 24 and 25 in Berlin, which is “a new and exciting destination, full of business opportunities for the whole community,” the company said.

In order to allow professionals to communicate with their suppliers in the current climate, the organizers have also been working to offer collections on their Première Vision Marketplace.

“We continue to pay close attention to your needs, fully mobilized to support the industry and continue, together, to further the development of creative fashion,” the team added.