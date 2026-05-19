Denim Première Vision to focus on sustainability and new talent

Denim Première Vision, the leading event for the international denim industry, will take place on May 20 and 21 at Superstudio Più on Via Tortona in Milan. The ninth Milan edition, under the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, will present the autumn/winter 27-28 trends. It will also highlight strategic partnerships with Istituto Marangoni and the CBI, a Dutch government agency. Over 60 exhibitors from around the world will be present, with a strong showing from Italy and Japan.

"This edition is distinguished by a renewed offering, with 10 percent new exhibitors and the return of world leaders such as the American Cone Denim and the Indian Arvind Limited," the organisers explained in a note. "The sourcing spectrum is also expanding with the first participation of Pakistani accessories manufacturer Jawaid Bross, ensuring a complete premium offering: 60 percent weavers; 20 percent manufacturers; and 20 percent accessories, technologies and services."

The trade show, as previously mentioned, is strengthening its partnership with Istituto Marangoni Milano to support the new generation of talent.

Specifically, among the initiatives linked to the partnership, four exhibitors—Isko Luxury by Pg, Advance Denim, Officina39 and Tonello—will host exclusive sessions within the school. Students will present their creative research in the heart of the trade show.

Denim Première Vision's eco-responsible commitment takes a new step forward thanks to a collaboration with CBI, the Dutch government agency. The "Circular apparel Tunisia" project will be highlighted, showcasing the journey of 18 Tunisian companies towards circular production that meets the demands of the European market.

Pioneer Denim and Soko to present three collections created by Adriano Goldschmied

Among the main initiatives presented at Denim Première Vision, special attention will be given to Redefining Blue, a pioneering project developed in partnership with Chloris.

For this edition, Chloris and Denim Première Vision will unveil the latest developments of Claessen Blue (Chloris' flagship biosourced dye), along with the initial results of the project's first phase. By bringing together leading denim weavers, Redefining Blue serves as a platform for research, validation and industrial application. This supports the industry's transition to more responsible dyeing processes.

This collaboration "between an innovative technology company and an international trade fair underscores Denim Première Vision's role as a catalyst for collective progress and cross-sector innovation," the note reads.

In the context of this presentation, Chloris will exhibit its latest innovations at a dedicated stand, designed to highlight the distinctive features and scientific foundations of the initiative.

Pioneer Denim and Soko will present three collections created by Adriano Goldschmied, "the godfather of denim," who recently passed away. The collections were designed for Pioneer Denim and developed in close collaboration with Soko's expertise in sustainable chemistry, and will be showcased in a dedicated space in the heart of the DayLight pavilion.

The Perfume of the Highlands collection by Pioneer Denim created in collaboration with Adriano Goldschmied Credits: Pioneer Denim

Each collection testifies to Adriano Goldschmied's continuous and meticulous search for a modern and sustainable denim, without compromise from either an aesthetic or technical standpoint.

"These creations embody the lasting legacy he left behind, reflecting the indelible mark he made on our industry and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him," the event organisers stressed in the note.

Denim trends forum

The Denim trends forum will also offer a forward-looking vision for the autumn/winter 27-28 season. It will position denim as a constantly evolving language, shaped by innovation, sustainability and creative expertise.

The forum aims to be a practical tool for rethinking and elevating future collections, encouraging a renewed approach to denim as a living and transformative medium.