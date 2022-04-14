Ebay launches UK roadshow and investment programme for small businesses

Online marketplace Ebay has announced the launch of its Business Roadshow, a physical event and investment programme designed to aid small UK businesses in the start up and scaling processes.

Established in partnership with Small Business Britain and British Chambers of Commerce, the roadshow is set to travel around the country with organisations and experts there to offer hyperlocal advice and access to networking.

Kicking off the event, the first edition of the roadshow will be held in Sheffield City Hall from April 28 to 29 and will continue on to 11 more cities and towns over the next 12 months.

Visitors to the event can expect speeches by representatives of Ebay and Small Business Britain, as well as educational sessions, on-hand question and answer time and information on starting and scaling a small business.

Additionally, businesses will also be able to access grants funding at each event, with Ebay stating it will be investing over one million pounds in grants over the next year.

In a release, general manager of Ebay UK, Murray Lambell, said: “Thanks to the amazing resilience and adaptability of small business owners, most have successfully weathered the multiple challenges of covid, supply chain problems and now the cost of living crisis.”

Murray continued: “Ebay has a long heritage in supporting our army of 300,000 small business sellers in both the good times and the more challenging times, so we’re very proud to build on this by announcing this first ever national Business Roadshow, which we hope will make a meaningful difference for small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country, provisioning them with the skills, investment and network to thrive in the long-term.”