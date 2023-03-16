Fendi revealed as next guest brand for Pitti Uomo

Italy’s own Fendi will be stepping up to the Pitti plate next season, with the luxury label revealed to be the trade show’s next guest brand taking part in the upcoming edition between June 13 and 16.

For Pitti Immagine Uomo 104, Fendi is set to present its men’s spring/summer 2024 collection on June 15 in its recently inaugurated Fendi Factory located in Tuscany’s countryside, swapping out its usual Milan Fashion Week home.

In a release, Serge Brunschwig, chairman and CEO of Fendi, said: “We are proud to open the Fendi Factory to our clients and press, making it live outside the day by day for the upcoming men’s fashion show in June during Pitti Uomo.

“It is a special place for our artisans and local community as it represents Fendi heritage and creativity, nurturing precious handmade abilities of its artisans and preserving Made in Italy.”

Fendi follows in the footsteps of Ann Demeulemeester, Jil Sander, Glenn Martens and Martine Rose, who was the most recent guest, to present at the prestigious event.

Pitti welcomes new president

The selection of the LVMH-owned brand comes as Pitti welcomes a new president, Antonio De Matteis, who will be making his debut at the head of the company for the next edition.

He commented: “This presentation further confirms the international standing of the fair and the quality of its special events.

“I would also like to underline the importance of the renewed union of intentions with Camera Nazionale della Moda, with which we share the objective of promoting and valorising the highest Italian fashion in contexts of global relevance: each organisation with its own peculiarities and references, both aware that the complementary sequence of Florence-Milan appointments is essential for the entire national men’s fashion system.”

Fendi affirmed that it would be returning to show during Milan Fashion Week starting January 2024 with its men’s autumn/winter 2024 collection.