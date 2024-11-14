Fire and Flame: What to Expect at the 107th Pitti Uomo

The next edition of Pitti Uomo, which will take place from January 14 to 17 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, will feature 786 brands, 45 percent of which are from abroad. The theme for this winter edition is that of 'Fire', trade fair organiser Pitti Immagine announced yesterday at a press conference in Milan.

"It is a tribute to the creative power of this elemental symbol," said general manager Agostino Poletto. "Fire unites and warms the body and soul, attracts attention and shows the way. It inspires, surprises, fuses old ideas and habits and forms new ones - just like fashion. We will create sparks, awaken desires and put problems and solutions in the spotlight."

Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, explained the brand range: "This year we have made the product mix bolder and redefined the boundaries between fashion and lifestyle. We are also paying particular attention to running culture, as it is considered an inclusive community phenomenon and could serve as a model for similar projects inspired by long-lasting trends."

'Knees Up Running Space' is a new project implemented in collaboration with Knees Up in the 'I Go Out' section. This special production is dedicated to running culture as a social phenomenon that unites people who value well-being and style. Knees Up is a multifunctional concept from London that combines a café, bar and shop and presents a selection of young brands.

At Pitti Uomo, this space will be a meeting point for anyone who wants to gain a unique insight into contemporary running culture, while also providing a stage for emerging and established brands. There will also be the 'Fantastic Classic', 'Futuro Maschile', 'Dynamic Attitude', and 'Superstyling' areas.

The 'Scandinavian Manifesto' is also on the programme again. Here, a selection of Scandinavian brands will be presented in the 'Costruzioni Lorenesi' – a collaboration between Pitti Uomo and the Copenhagen fashion fair CIFF. Brands such as Arkk Copenhagen, Isnurh, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Molebo, Nikben, Nn07, Rue De Tokyo and Woodbird have already been confirmed.

The guest designer at Pitti Uomo 107 is Satoshi Kuwata, founder and creative director of Setchu, who will present his first fashion show in Florence. MM6 Maison Margiela has also been invited as a special guest. The label will present an avant-garde men's collection at a currently undisclosed location.