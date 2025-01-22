First trade fair visit? Valuable tips for newcomers

Whether you are opening your own store, starting as a buyer in a company, or attending with colleagues, your first visit to a fashion trade show can be overwhelming. FashionUnited offers guidance for first-time attendees and provides valuable tips.

Preparation

Good preparation is half the battle won. Therefore, we recommend you consider the following points:

Entry ticket and schedule: Ensure you have your entry ticket ready and check if there are specific times for presentations, networking events or workshops you would like to attend.



Objectives and focus: Consider your goals for the trade show in advance. Do you want to discover new brands, expand your network or make targeted purchases? This will help you structure your day efficiently.



Business cards: Whether you have a physical business card or a QR code to scan, ensure you can easily share your information with those you meet.



Comfortable clothing: As you will be doing a lot of walking and standing, it is important to wear comfortable shoes and clothing.



In your bag: Bring your own (filled) water bottle, painkillers, a notebook, and a charged power bank. The day sometimes flies by without enough breaks, so it is essential to drink plenty of water. At the onset of a headache, you will have painkillers on hand. Your notebook can contain a list of the stands you definitely want to visit.



Company: If you have the opportunity to bring someone along, you definitely should. Two pairs of eyes often see more than one, and this can lead to additional insights.



Plan your route: If the exhibition area is large, plan which stands you definitely want to visit. This will help you avoid missing key brands or products.



The ideal day’s schedule

The day has arrived, and you are ready. Here are a few more things to keep in mind.

Be flexible: Sometimes specific exhibitors or an event might offer an unexpected opportunity, so be flexible in your planning.



Documentation: Take notes, photos, and collect brochures so you can process everything properly after the trade fair.



09:45 - 10:00: Arrival and registration

Arrival: Try to arrive at the trade show on time to avoid crowds. This gives you the opportunity to register (or check in) calmly and get a first impression of the event. Most trade shows open their doors at 10:00.



Information material: Take the show catalogue with you or download the digital version. This will help you quickly locate the exhibitors, presentations and events you want to visit.



10:00 - 10:30: Explore the exhibition hall and note what interests you

Start with the large stands: Begin your day by exploring the larger brands and designers. This gives you an overview of what is on offer and helps you get a feel for current trends.



Take notes: If you find specific brands or items interesting, quickly jot down notes or take photos for later. You can always come back for more information.



10:30 - 12:00: Visit specific designers and fashion companies

New brands and emerging talent: Now focus on smaller or emerging brands. Modefabriek is often a platform for young designers, so this is the right time to discover what is happening in the fashion world.



Compare products: Pay attention to a variety of styles, colours and materials. This helps you stay better informed about what is current in the fashion industry and which products are a good fit for your preferences.



Ask for more information: Enquire about ordering or distribution information if you are interested in a collaboration or making a purchase.



12:00 - 13:00: Lunch break and networking

Lunchtime: Whether you opt for a quick lunch or not, take this time to catch your breath. Be aware that lunch is complimentary at some trade shows but not at others. So, bear in mind this could be an expense.



Our tip for lunchtime: Jot down a few quick notes. During conversations or between appointments, it is sometimes not possible to get your thoughts down on paper, but it is possible when you are sitting at a table having lunch. By taking notes at this moment, you ensure that you do not forget at the end of the day, as plenty more information will come in during the afternoon.



Networking: Are you at the trade show alone? Try sitting at a table with other people or striking up a conversation in the queue for food. You might stumble upon a valuable connection!



13:00 - 14:30: Attend seminars and presentations

Attend sessions: Not every trade show offers information sessions or seminars, but if they are on the agenda and you can choose a time, the afternoon is ideal for this. This way, you can already tick off various items from your to-do list but are not yet too exhausted to absorb more information.

Fairs like Modefabriek for example often offer various seminars, workshops or presentations. Therefore, have a look at the schedule beforehand to determine which ones might be most valuable to you. This can be an opportunity to learn more about trends, marketing strategies, sustainability in fashion or other relevant topics.

14:30 - 16:00: Delve deeper into specific areas

Specialisation: Now explore the areas that interest you most (for example, fashion accessories, streetwear, sustainable fashion, etc.). This is the right time to delve deeper into the segments relevant to you.



Talk to exhibitors: This is an excellent time to ask any questions you may have about products, production processes or purchasing conditions.



16:00 - 17:00: Networking with other professionals

Final visit: Take a final round through the trade show. This is a good time to visit any stands you did not manage to see earlier. Most trade shows close at 17:00, although a networking reception is often organised afterwards.



Schedule follow-up appointments: If you have found interesting brands or suppliers, arrange follow-up appointments to continue discussions or negotiate.



Network actively: At the end of the day, things tend to quieten down at many trade shows, so use this moment to go to stands that might have been too crowded earlier. This can lead to valuable contacts, especially if you are looking for collaboration opportunities or future business prospects.



After the event:

Follow-up: Add the people you met on LinkedIn or send a follow-up email referencing what you discussed. This will help you stay top of mind, and the likelihood of building a lasting connection is greater.



Difficulty making decisions? While a trade show always provides a wealth of impressions and information, rely on your own memory. The things that truly make an impression will stick – so react to this information first.



