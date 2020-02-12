Footwear fair Micam Milano is coming to Las Vegas

Informa Markets, the company producing B2B fairs including Coterie, Sole Commerce and Children’s Club, has announced a partnership with Micam Milano, the footwear fair in Milan, to bring the event to Las Vegas.

Set to take place between August 17 and 19, Micam Americas will succeed FN Platform as the largest footwear event in the US. Footwear News has chosen not to continue its collaboration with the trade show, but Informa Markets said in a statement that the magazine will continue to be a “valued media partner” moving forward.

The fair will run alongside Magic and Project Vegas, Informa Markets’ leading fashion events.

With over 1700 footwear collections and an average of 45,000 visitors per edition, Micam Milano is one of the most important trade fairs in the international footwear market.