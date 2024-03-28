France's Marine Serre named next guest designer of Pitti Uomo

Marine Serre, founder and creative director of her eponymous fashion brand, is the next guest designer of Italian menswear trade show Pitti Uomo 106, fair organisers announced in a press release. Serre will show her SS25 collection on 12 June 2024 at Pitti Uomo, which, as always, takes place in Florence. The exact location of her show will follow at a later date.

Francesca Tacconi, special events coordinator of Pitti Immagine, explained that the French fashion designer, who usually shows her collections at Paris menswear fashion week, touches people "through the precise approach to the contemporary and through the freshness of a formal reinterpretation that does justice to the body". "It therefore seemed natural to invite Marine Serre to Florence as the guest designer of the June edition. We will celebrate, along with her achievements, her official menswear debut of her brand," Tacconi added.

"I am very excited to present my next show on 12 June in Florence," Serre wrote. "It is an honour for me and my team to be guest designers at Pitti Uomo this season. We look forward to bringing the essence of Marine Serre to Florence, mixing craftsmanship our way and breaking the lines of what is expected, putting imagination in the service of transformation."

The French designer presented her debut collection in 2016 and brings a mix of classic French couture, sportswear and a playful approach to materials. The circular economy and the use of recycled materials also play an important role for the brand. Serre also incorporates cultural and historical references as well as the brand's signature half-moon pattern into most of her collections.