French trade show Tranoï joins GL Events Group

French fashion trade show Tranoï has joined GL events Group, a 49 percent shareholder of textile trade show Première Vision.

It means Tranoï and Première Vision, two leading French trade shows which focus on different parts of the fashion value chain, will be brought closer together , “creating a unique hub of physical and digital B2B events, services and content to meet the market’s new challenges”.

“We are delighted to join the GL events Group and for this closer relationship with Première Vision. Our goal was to work with established partners who could provide complementary expertise, to collectively develop our offer of services,” Boris Provost, managing director of Tranoï, said in a statement.

Tranoï will from now on be operated by Tranoï Events, a 90 percent-owned subsidiary of GL events Exhibitions, of which Provost is the managing director and 10 percent shareholder.

Gilles Lasbordes, managing director of Première Vision, said: “With this closer relationship, as with the alliances we forged in 2019 with Fashion Source in China and The Materials Show in the USA, we continue to pursue our strategy of building a global and complementary offer as closely aligned with the market’s needs as possible.

“We look forward to collaborating with Tranoï’s teams, whose expertise will help give rise to new projects and, above all, new solutions to support the entire industry in this complex and fast-changing environment.”