German edition of Shift trade show postponed to January

Dutch fashion trade show Shift will not be entering the German market this year after all. The event, which was previously moved from late June to early July, has now been postponed to January 2027. The organisation announced the decision in a press release.

“This decision was made to allow for a more structured build-up phase and to further strengthen the foundation of the format. Although the overall response from brands and retailers in the German-speaking market has been positive, it has also become clear that parts of the sector are currently adopting a more cautious, wait-and-see attitude. In this context, Shift is using the extra time to deepen its engagement with key stakeholders, expand its network and further refine the concept,” the statement read.

The organisation also reported that additional concepts and “more commercial formats for the German market are being explored”. Shift was established as a Dutch menswear trade show but announced in late 2025 that it would expand into Germany with the addition of womenswear.