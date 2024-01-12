Guess Jeans launches at Pitti with dedicated exhibition

Guess has launched a new “sustainable” denim brand through a dedicated exhibition hosted at the ongoing Florentine trade show Pitti Uomo, taking place until January 12, 2024.

Dubbed ‘Guess Jeans’, the label marks what the brand says is “a new era in denim”, a concept which it has aimed to highlight through an immersive exhibition at the trade show entitled ‘The Next 40 Years of Denim’.

Here, guests can view a curated exploration of Guess’ heritage, paying homage to the brand’s beginnings while primarily focusing on the topic at hand: denim.

Various displays dive into the archives of this material through installations such as the ‘Stone to Air’, where Guess Airwash technology is on show.

Guess Jeans, The Next 40 Years of Denim at Pitti Uomo. Credits: Guess.

The “eco-conscious innovation” moves away from conventional stonewashing to a process that “significantly reduces water consumption by replacing the use of coarse pumice stones with light and air”, a press release noted.

Visitors are able to interact with the Airwash process in a customisation Denim Lab, where original cuts and washes aim to serve as inspiration for the brand’s next collection. There is also an exclusive look at the new Guess Airwash campaign ahead of its upcoming launch.

To celebrate the unveiling of Guess Jeans, the brand hosted a celebrity-clad dinner attended by the likes of Luka Sabbat, Sita Abella, Kai Isiah Jamal and Ama Lou.